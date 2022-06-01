Sheffield Wednesday could consider cheeky move for Rotherham United star

Smith scored 19 League One goals for the Millers last season as they secured promotion back up into the Championship at the first time of asking, and was a star performer for Paul Warne’s side over the course of the campaign.

Now, with his current deal set to expire at the end of June, it’s believed that a number of clubs in the Championship and League One are monitoring his situation closely – one of them being the Owls.

The Star understands that the experienced 30-year-old forward is another of the many names that has made its way onto Darren Moore’s list of potential options going into the 2022/23 campaign, however it remains to be seen if matters will be taken any further.

Rotherham are keen for Smith to stick around and aid their fight for safety in the second-tier next season, but his form last season has made sure that the former Bury forward will not be short of options if he does decide to move on this summer.

Millers owner, Tony Stewart, revealed earlier this month that he had tabled a ‘good deal’ to the striker in an attempt to get him to stay, admitting that they hoped it would have ‘turned his head’.

But with Smith assessing his options going forward, indications are that his name has been mentioned at Wednesday as they look for fresh striking options, however there has been no word at this point whether it has gone any further than that at this stage.

Another Miller who was on the Owls’ list of maybes, Freddie Ladapo, made the move to Ipswich Town this week after agreeing a deal there, with the Tractor Boys set to have a big summer once again as they look to try and make a better fist at promotion in the upcoming campaign.