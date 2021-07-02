Sheffield Wednesday confirm South Yorkshire derby in packed friendly schedule

A behind-closed-doors clash with Scottish giants Celtic on July 7 was confirmed some time ago and will provide the climax to a training camp in Wales that started this week.

The clash could see former Owls youngsters Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide line up in the hoops for the very first time.

From there Darren Moore’s side will make the trip to Chester on Saturday July 10, with a short trip to sixth-tier Alfreton Town scheduled for the following Tuesday, July 13.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's preseason schedule is confirmed.

An eye-catching South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley will be played behind closed doors at Oakwell on Saturday July 17, with the Tykes no doubt hoping to bounce back from the loss of their manager Valerian Ismael in order to mount another promotion charge.

And four days later on Tuesday July 20, Wednesday will travel to Moore’s old club West Bromwich Albion, relegated from the Premier League last season, for another behind-closed-doors match-up at West Brom.

Wednesday will host ambitious National League side Wrexham in another crowdless match at the Owls’ Middlewood Road training ground on Saturday July 24, with a trip to Port Vale scheduled for Tuesday July 27.

A club statement on the behind-closed-doors status of some fixtures read: “Regarding the potential of supporters attending games not to be played behind closed doors, some clubs are awaiting developments on Government guidelines before making final decisions.

“Home supporters only will be permitted to attend the Chester fixture and we will provide updates on the remainder as soon as that information becomes clear.”

That preseason schedule in full AS IT STANDS (all July):

- Wed 7 – Celtic (neutral venue) – 3pm

- Sat 10 – Chester (A) – 3pm – away fans not permitted

- Tue 13 – Alfreton (A) – 7.30pm

- Sat 17 – Barnsley (A) – 12pm – behind closed doors

- Tue 20 – West Brom (A) – 2pm – behind closed doors

- Sat 24 – Wrexham (Middlewood Road) – behind closed doors

- Tue 27 – Port Vale (A) – 7.30pm