Sheffield Wednesday confirm first summer signing days before preseason - more transfers to come

The Star revealed on Monday morning that the 28-year-old defender had agreed personal terms at Hillsborough, and now he has been unveiled as the club’s newest addition as Darren Moore bolsters his back line.

Heneghan, who is a strong physical presence, has captained his clubs in the past, and Moore will be hoping that he can play his part in helping the Owls climb out of League One at the second attempt next season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed on their official website this afternoon, with the club stating, “The Owls will sign Ben Heneghan on 1 July upon the expiry of his contract with AFC Wimbledon.”

As has become the normality for Wednesday, no contract length was disclosed with regards to how long the defender’s stay at Hillsborough could be.

Though his deal will officially only begin on July 1st, it’s thought that the plan is to get him in for preseason alongside his new teammates when they head back to the training ground on June 20th.

Heneghan is the first of many new faces at Middlewood Road this summer, with David Stockdale believed to have agreed terms and Wednesday having plenty more irons in the fire – it’s expected that their new centre back will not be the only one having his first training session in S6 come Monday’s return to training.

Ben Heneghan has joined Sheffield Wednesday after leaving AFC Wimbledon. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)