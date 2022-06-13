The Owls are on the hunt for new players as Darren Moore plans for the 2022/23 season, and Anderson is one of the several names on his list of potential targets in their bid to put together a team capable of securing promotion out of League One.

It has been reported for some time now that the 19-year-old is the subject of interest from various different clubs, and now it’s being reported that Moore and the Owls have taken things an extra step forward with a formal offer.

The report from the Northern Echo said, “Sheffield Wednesday have become the latest club to table a formal loan offer for Elliot Anderson, but Eddie Howe remains determined to give the teenager a chance to use pre-season to stake a claim for a first-team spot at Newcastle United.”

Andererson had a fantastic season with Bristol Rovers last time out, and it’s since been reported that the Pirates would love to have him back, however they - and now Wednesday – face stiff competition from the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Reading. Newcastle, meanwhile, are keen to have a look at him before making a decision on his future.

The Star revealed on Monday that Wednesday have agreed personal terms with both David Stockdale and Ben Heneghan as their respective contracts at Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon come to an end, however at this point in time nothing has been confirmed.