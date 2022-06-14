The Star revealed last month that Talleres were keen on signing Windass to bolster their attacking options, with the attacker’s former Rangers boss, Pedro Caixinha, pushing hard to try and secure his service.
An offer of around £1m is believed to have been tabled to the Owls in an attempt to prise him away, however Wednesday made it very clear that they had no intention of selling him this summer.
The player, who posted an image gearing up for the 2022/23 season with Wednesday on Instagram yesterday – that garnered a reply from transfer target, Mallik Wilks – and now it has been confirmed that Talleres have halted any pursuit.
Windass has been quiet on the matter throughout, however he has since admitted that it would have been ‘special’ to be a history-maker in Argentina.
In a short comment to Argentinian journalist, César Luis Merlo, the forward said, "I was delighted with the interest from Argentina, being the first English player in the league would have been something special and something I don’t rule out in the near future."
Merlo also added that La T ‘did everything’ to try and bring Windass over to South America, but that Wednesday wouldn’t be tempted into letting him leave.
Windass has one year left on his current Wednesday contract, as well as a one-year option on top of that that would see him through until summer 2024.