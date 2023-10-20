Revealed: What Sheffield Wednesday have paid to sign Danny Röhl’s new assistant

Vendsyssel FF are ‘proud’ of the deal that they struck with Sheffield Wednesday over the move of Henrik Pedersen to Hillsborough.

The Dane’s departure from the club was confirmed on Friday morning ahead of his proposed switch to S6, and while Wednesday are yet to announce it themselves there are already reports in Denmark about the fee that they have paid out in order to make the deal happen.

According to bold.dk, the Owls have paid the Danish outfit ‘close to one million kroner’ in return for the services of their former manager, a figure which - at the current exchange rate - equates to about £116,000. It’s a figure that suits ‘all parties’, according to Vendsyssel’s chairman, Jacob Andersen.

“Of course, I cannot tell you about the specific price, but all parties are happy,” he told bold.dk. “It's not every day that a deal like this happens, so we're a little proud of it, while we're also happy for Henrik.

"I was called on Monday evening, and from there it went quite quickly. Of course, it is a bit of a balancing act when you are in the middle of the autumn season and lose a coach that you have been happy with.

"On the other hand, such an offer doesn't come along every day, so of course he should be allowed to, says Jacob Andersen.”