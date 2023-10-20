Henrik Pedersen, who has accepted a role as assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday, says that the Owls felt like ‘a good match’ for him.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dane has spent the last couple of seasons as manager of Vendsyssel FF in his home nation, but is no stranger to foreign lands having worked in Germany for the likes of Union Berlin and Eintracht Braunschweig as well as part of the Red Bull system in both Austria and Ghana with RB Salzburg and RB Ghana.

His next step, it would appear, will be into the English game as he comes on board to help Röhl at Hillsborough, with the two knowing each other due to their Red Bull links that – for both – go back over a decade.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to his former club’s official website, Pedersen said, "I am happy about the period I have had at Vendsyssel FF, where I have had a strong collaboration with the board, administration, staff, players, sponsors, volunteers and fans. I want to thank everyone around the club for the support and for many good hours - I wish Vendsyssel FF all the best in the future.

"It has always been my ambition and my goal to go abroad again, and when this opportunity came, I quickly saw a good match. Sheffield Wednesday is an exciting club that plays in an interesting league, which is why the right thing for me is to strike now.”