Sheffield Wednesday’s newest arrival calls Owls an ‘exciting club’ as he leaves manager role
Henrik Pedersen, who has accepted a role as assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday, says that the Owls felt like ‘a good match’ for him.
The Dane has spent the last couple of seasons as manager of Vendsyssel FF in his home nation, but is no stranger to foreign lands having worked in Germany for the likes of Union Berlin and Eintracht Braunschweig as well as part of the Red Bull system in both Austria and Ghana with RB Salzburg and RB Ghana.
His next step, it would appear, will be into the English game as he comes on board to help Röhl at Hillsborough, with the two knowing each other due to their Red Bull links that – for both – go back over a decade.
Speaking to his former club’s official website, Pedersen said, "I am happy about the period I have had at Vendsyssel FF, where I have had a strong collaboration with the board, administration, staff, players, sponsors, volunteers and fans. I want to thank everyone around the club for the support and for many good hours - I wish Vendsyssel FF all the best in the future.
"It has always been my ambition and my goal to go abroad again, and when this opportunity came, I quickly saw a good match. Sheffield Wednesday is an exciting club that plays in an interesting league, which is why the right thing for me is to strike now.”
Pedersen – not the same one that played for Bolton Wanderers and Hull City – will now be hoping to get on the bench as soon as possible, though it remains to be seen whether the 45-year-old will be available for tomorrow’s trip to Watford.