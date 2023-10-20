Sheffield Wednesday boss gives Barry Bannan update before Watford trip
Sheffield Wednesday will have their captain, Barry Bannan, back available when they make the trip to Watford this weekend.
Bannan has missed the last three Championship games for Wednesday due to an injury that he sustained prior to the game against Sunderland towards the end of last month, but that now appears to be behind him.
The Owls skipper was back in training this week as Danny Röhl got to work at Middlewood Road, and the German spoke highly of the 33-year-old after seeing first hand what he’s capable of.
Speaking to the media, the Owls boss said, "Barry has trained very well this week. He has shown his quality. He is an important player for us… I am happy that he is back. It is a good sign. He has trained very well this week.”
The news of Bannan’s return comes alongside the fact that another key player, Josh Windass, is also back in the fold after he also missed the final three games before the international break, while Devis Vasquez returned to training today (Friday) after missing the first few days of Röhl’s tenure due to illness. Di’Shon Bernard is also available following his return from duty with Jamaica.
Wednesday still aren’t injury-free, however, with Momo Diaby still in the process of getting back to fitness and Juan Delgado out for an unknown period of time after undergoing hip surgery that was announced by the Chilean national team earlier this month.
The Owls at Watford do battle at Vicarage Road at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.