Sheffield Wednesday confirm end to Jack Hunt contract saga as momentum continues to build

In news revealed by The Star on Thursday afternoon, Hunt will remain a Wednesday player and extends his second stint with a club he has made 154 appearances for to date.

The 31-year-old right wing-back played in 46 matches across all competitions for the Owls last season on what was his return effort after three years at Bristol City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hunt has extended his stay at Sheffield Wednesday.

He scored two goals and offered six assists, coming alive in a second half of the season that saw Wednesday break goal records in no small part due to his impetus from the right.

Hunt spoke last season about his love for the club and his desire to achieve promotion back to the second tier. The Owls confirmed the signings of Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale this week and Hunt’s extension is another step forward as Owls boss Darren Moore looks to build a promotion campaign.

“It’s a place I have felt most settled and arguably the happiest in my career,” Hunt told The Star back in February during a press call in which he made no secret of his desire to sign a new contract at Hillsborough.

“It was well documented I didn’t want to leave and so when I came back I felt as though there was a little bit of unfinished business there.

Moore made clear that as long as his form stayed the distance, contract discussions would be had with Hunt when he was asked about his future towards the end of the last campaign.

He said: “I’m a firm believer that if players continue to show their quality and their consistency and their tenacity in terms of that clear focus, then contracts do take care of themselves.”

“If we don’t go up this season I will still hold in my heart the fact I want to get the club back to the Championship.”