Sheffield Wednesday news quadruple-whammy sharpens picture as pre-season draws near

One player that won’t be reporting for duty is long-time goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who is understood to be leaving the club.

The 26-year-old has played second or even third fiddle for much of his Owls career and is believed to for pastures new in search of a more prominent first team opportunity.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

That news came with the revelation that right back Jack Hunt was set to accept an offer to stay on at S6 for another year at least.

Though the situation hanging over the futures of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Massimo Luongo remains unclear, the club appear to be halfway there on those who were offered extensions to their deals at the end of the season.

The additions of defender Ben Heneghan and goalkeeper David Stockdale strengthen the first team in key positions and though there is a long way to go in terms of recruitment ahead of the season, the squad is starting to take shape ahead of the return to pre-season on Monday morning.

Owls boss Darren Moore is known to be keen to get bodies in the door as soon as possible to have as much possible time to work before the season opener on July 30.