A great deal of work is going on behind the scenes to ensure the Owls are in the best possible position when the season comes around.
Several names are bound to pop up and bob down in the coming weeks of course, but who will be added to Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale when it comes to Darren Moore’s list of new players?
We bypassed the recruitment team to ask you, the supporters, which realistic-ish players you’d like to see Wednesday make transfer targets of before the window is out.
And you came back with some brilliant responses, including Premier League superstars, National League diamonds in the rough and plenty in between.
Here are just 13 of your most interesting responses.
2. Ali Koiki - Northampton Town
A left-back who has been tentatively linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday previously, former Burnley youth product Koiki would cost a fee from Northampton, you'd suspect, but has caught the eye in his efforts since signing from Bristol Rovers last year. A near ever-present in the Cobblers' side last season, playing 42 League Tw matches. (Suggested by @Joe_Boyd11)
3. Finn Azaz - Aston Villa
A bright young thing who left the academy at West Brom to join Aston Villa last year, 21-year-old midfielder Azaz has enjoyed two loan spells in League Two and is may be one who will be looking to take the next step up a division. Could Darren Moore's contacts work on this one? Having scored seven times for Newport last time out, he's another who will be sought after. (Suggested by @KianCoughlan)
4. Matty Longstaff - Newcastle United
Another youngster who burst onto the scene a few years ago, this time in the Premier League, Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff shocked a few by rocking up at League Two Mansfield on loan in January. Wednesday would seem to be a much better fit, you'd think. (Suggested by @JayOwls10)
