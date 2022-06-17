They claim the Owls are interested in signing Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow, a 27-year-old who has become something of a fan favourite at Oakwell.

The Barnsley captain scored only four goals in an injury-punctured season that saw the Tykes relegated from the Championship.

Cauley Woodrow has been reported as a shock Sheffield Wednesday transfer target.

But he is without doubt one of the club’s shining lights and any attempt to steal him away from Barnsley would surely represent something of a coup, particularly at League One level.

The report claims it is some of the bigger clubs in League One that share an interest in the former Fulham youngster.

Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are also said to be interested in a move, which would surely command a transfer fee given Woodrow has another year left to run on his Barnsley contract.

The left-field report comes as Michael Duff was announced as the South Yorkshire club’s new manager and ahead of a swift rebuilding phase.

It’s not the first time in recent memory that Woodrow has been linked with a move away from the club he first joined in 2018.

In the midst of scoring 15 goals that helped Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in the 2020/21 season, he was linked with a January move to West Bromwich Albion and again when his former manager Valerien Ismael shifted to the Midlands.