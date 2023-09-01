Sheffield Wednesday defender, Di’Shon Bernard, will be heading out on international duty after the game against Leeds United.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Owls over the summer after leaving Manchester United, has only had a handful of appearances at Wednesday as he looks to get settled at Middlewood Road, but manager Xisco has spoken highly of him and there are big expectations for his development over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

Now, with Bernard and his teammates preparing for Saturday’s encounter with Leeds it has been confirmed that the centre back will once more be part of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Jamaica side when they head into their upcoming fixtures this month.

The Reggae Boyz will first face Honduras next weekend before taking on Haiti a few days later, and Bernard will be teaming up with a former Owls favourite, Michail Antonio, as they turn out in the Concacaf Nations League.

Bernard joins a growing list of Wednesday players who will be on the move this month to play for their respective nations, with Juan Delgado and Devis Vasquez heading out to join up with Chile and Colombia, and Pierce Charles/Devlan Moses being named in the Northern Ireland U19 side.