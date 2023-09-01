News you can trust since 1887
Mallik Wilks’ Sheffield Wednesday standpoint amid transfer deadline day interest

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Mallik Wilks, is believed to be the subject of interest from elsewhere as the transfer deadline approaches.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st Sep 2023, 21:06 BST

The 24-year-old is currently on the comeback trail as he nears a return to action following injury, and The Star understands that there are a few clubs that have considered making a move to bring him on board for the 2023/24 campaign.

Whether any official offers have been submitted at this point in time remains to be seen, however it’s believed that the attacker is keen to try and prove himself at Hillsborough under the management of Xisco after a difficult debut campaign at S6.

Wilks hasn’t played for Wednesday this season yet, however he is getting close to being back on the field according to the Owls boss, and the upcoming international break will give him time to potentially get in contention for the game against Ipswich Town if he does indeed stick around.

With a couple of hours left before the window closes at 11pm there is still time for movement at Wednesday both in terms of incomings and outgoings, however it would appear that – if it was up to him at least – Wilks won’t be part of the latter.

The former Hull City man had a solid return last time out in terms of goals and assists per game, getting six in 16 League One matches, and he’ll be hoping to contribute more this year as he looks to stay available once he recovers from the setback he sustained to the backend of the 2022/23 season.

Wednesday face Wilks’ former club, Leeds United, tomorrow afternoon.

