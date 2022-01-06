Decision made as former Chelsea youngster returns to Sheffield Wednesday

Hagan signed a new contract with the Owls over the summer, and the decision was then taken for him to head out on loan in order to get some more senior minutes under his belt.

Things didn’t work out quite as the 20-year-old will have hoped though, with the former Chelsea youngster only making a handful of appearances in the National League South following his move there.

It has now been decided that he will not be sticking around, with a statement on the club’s official website read, “Charles Hagan has returned to Sheffield Wednesday following the end of his loan deal at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

“Charles joined the Beavers in August and went on to make six appearances for the club following his debut against Ebbsfleet United.

“The club would like to thank Charles for his efforts during his time here and wish him all the best for the future.”

The youngster has now entered into the final six months of his current Wednesday contract, and will no doubt be weighing up his options as he considers what his next move will be going forward.

Charles Hagan left Sheffield Wednesday on loan. (Isaac Parkin: Instagram - @isaacparkinphotography)