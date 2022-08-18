Sheffield Wednesday star pair likely to return with wide man touch and go for Bolton Wanderers clash

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision was made to leave Barry Bannan and Josh Windass on the bench for the midweek defeat at Peterborough United, with Bannan suffering from a touch of illness and Windass rested as Darren Moore and his staff operate an ‘easy does it’ policy on his fitness after a near full season out last time around.

Both are key players that add hugely to the Owls’ attacking threat and it looks likely that barring any unforeseen issues both will play a more central part at Bolton.

There remains a doubt over Jack Hunt, who is on a course of antibiotics for a throat infection.

Should he miss the clash he’ll join only striker Michael Smith – a likely absentee but whose inclusion isn’t beyond the realms of possibility – and long-term injury issue Akin Famewo on the doubtful list.

There are likely to be a handful of changes to the side as Moore continues to navigate a busy period of fixtures.

He will be without Reece James, suspended after his straight red departure during the trip to Peterborough.

Bolton themselves expect striker Dion Charles to make the side and have a handful of other possible returnees as they look to continue form that has seen them win two and draw two of their League One matches so far.