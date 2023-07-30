News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday ‘close’ to adding to squad with Southampton on the horizon

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, has suggested that the Owls aren’t too far away from adding to their list of new signings.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

The Owls have ramped up their transfer business of late, signing three players in the last week having gone the rest of the summer with only Reece James coming in to bolster their ranks.

Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher and Pol Valentin are all through the door ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign – to the delight of their new manager – but there is still a desire to bulk up the squad even more before the transfer window closes in just over a months’ time.

Xisco will be hoping that arrivals can come sooner rather than later, and it sounds like that could be possible…

Speaking to the club’s official website after 2-1 defeat to Luton on Saturday, the Owls boss said, “I’m happy because we’ve signed three players, and we’re close to signing something more, and now I think the best part is coming because it’s the start of the Championship… Now it’s going to be important about the results, about the three points… It wasn’t the best preseason, but we’re now closer to what we want.

“We have an important game on Friday, the players have given 100% today - we gave 70 or 75 minutes to them. We started two weeks after everybody, but I’m happy.”

Wednesday face Southampton at 8pm on Friday night as the English Football League’s curtain-raiser at Hillsborough, a game which will mark the first competitive game at S6 since the memorable play-off second leg against Peterborough United.

