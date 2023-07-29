The Owls took on the Hatters at Hillsborough in their final preseason friendly, and Juan Delgado was given his first start since being the first signing of Xisco’s tenure at the club. For the manager’s thoughts on the game, check out the video above.

Ashley Fletcher also made the squad, though only on the bench before coming on in the second half, while there was also a return to the pitch for both Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks after their injury recovery. There was no place Reece James or Lee Gregory, though, with both of them left out as a precaution.

Wednesday took the lead through Michael Smith but were pegged back to 1-1 thanks to a Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu goal, and then Carlton Morris got a late winner - you can see the goals below:

And we spoke to Akin Famewo after the tie after he turned out at left back, and he says he’s eager to impress wherever he’s given a chance - watch here: