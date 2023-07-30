‘He’s a machine’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss comments after duo make Owls bow

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that Juan Delgado is ‘a machine’, praising his new Owls signing after he made his first appearance for the club.

The 30-year-old Chile international started against Luton Town on Saturday and almost got on the scoresheet in the first half after being found by a lovely ball from Michael Smith, but was taken off at the break as they look to make sure they don’t ask too much from him too soon.

There was also a first appearance for Ashley Fletcher after he completed his loan switch from Watford earlier in the week, with the striker coming on for the final 20 minutes of the game to make his bow at Hillsborough.

Speaking to the media afterwards, the Owls boss revealed that he was pleased with both of them, saying, “I know all about Juan, he’s a machine - he always gives everything. He’s only been here a few days, today he played 45 minutes, though he would have been happy if he scored his chance - because I thought it was a very good performance in the first half. This is what we need, players who can give us better things and players who can improve some situations.

“For Fletcher it was a good performance to, but for sure in the next weeks he’ll improve his condition physically. He’s been working alone, but it’s not the same as working with the team. We need to understand that he’s only been here a couple of days, and has had lots of tests – so today he could only play 20 minutes.”