Akin Famewo’s Sheffield Wednesday statement will please Owls boss and fans

Akin Famewo is looking to have a strong season with Sheffield Wednesday - and he doesn’t mind where he plays.

The 24-year-old has been a regular under Xisco over preseason, starting a number of games in both England and Spain as the Spaniard continues his preparation for the 2023/24 campaign, and he’ll be out to make up for lost time after missing a chunk of last season.

Wednesday took on Luton Town at Hillsborough on Saturday in a game that they eventually went on to lose 2-1, however the winning goal only came once a whole host of changes had been made and a number of the club’s youngsters had taken to the field.

Famewo was one of only three Owls to play 90 minutes on the day, and thinks that they did well to hold their own.

“It was good,” Famewo told The Star afterwards. “It was good to get the hang of what the coach is asking from us and trying to implement it. Obviously we want to win every game, but today felt like a great step in the right direction… Credit to Luton, they achieved something great, but I think we really held our own, and I enjoyed playing the way that we played. With no disrespect it didn’t feel like there was much between us.”

Famewo was playing in a slightly more unfamiliar position as he turned out against the Premier League outfit, playing at left back rather than on the left side of central defence, and he says that he’d like to think that he showed Xisco that he’s capable of doing the job there if it’s required.

The defender explained, “I hope the manager sees me as somebody who can play in both positions, because to be honest as long as I’m on the pitch and helping the team I don’t really mind too much. I enjoyed it, but I’ve still got some learning to do… I played at left back when I was younger before I became a centre half, but it’s obviously different at professional level. I hope today I showed that I can hold my own there.”

