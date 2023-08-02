Sheffield Wednesday close in on new signing with winger expected in UK

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on another signing this summer, with Anthony Musaba expected to arrive shortly.

The Star reported earlier this week that the 22-year-old Monaco winger was a target for the Owls, with Xisco looking to add a bit of pace and flair to his side ahead of the 2023/24 season and the club’s return to the Championship.

Musaba still has time left on his deal with the French outfit, suggesting that it will – most likely – be a loan deal should his move to Hillsborough get finalised, and there is hope that a switch could be completed before the game against Southampton on Friday night.

It’s understood that a deal has been agreed between the involved parties as the move draws closer, with the former NEC Nijmegen attacker expected to touch down in the United Kingdom imminently as they look to wrap things up.

The Dutch youngster spent time in Ligue 2 and the Eredivisie last season on loan with Metz and NEC respectively, making 27 senior appearances along the way, and will be hoping to continue his development in Sheffield in what will be his first venture into English football.

Wednesday have signed four players so far this summer in Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher and Pol Valentin, but Xisco has made it clear that he is still eager to bolster his ranks further in order to benefit the side in a tough second-tier campaign.