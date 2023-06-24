Sheffield Wednesday given almost 5,000 tickets for preseason clashes next month

Sheffield Wednesday have been given almost 5,000 tickets for the two games against York City and Chesterfield next month.

The club’s official website confirmed the away allocation for both games this week as the manager hunt goes on behind the scenes, with thousands of Wednesday fans eager to see their team back in action following their promotion last season.

First up is a visit to York City’s LNER Community Stadium on July 8th for a 1.30pm kickoff, and it’s been revealed that 2,000 tickets will go the way of Wednesdayites wishing to make the short journey up to North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That encounter will likely see them come face-to-face with former goalkeeper, David Stockdale, just over a week after his contract at S6 officially expired, and he’s already made it clear that he’s looking forward to seeing some of the faces that he got promoted with just a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, for the trip to the Technique Stadium on July 11th they’ve been given 2,898 tickets to attend the 7pm kickoff, with that game serving as a testimonial for the Owls’ 2005 promotion hero, Drew Talbot.