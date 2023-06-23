News you can trust since 1887
Title, promotion and relegation - Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship odds ahead of second-tier return

Sheffield Wednesday have a higher chance of being relegated than promoted according to the bookies’ odds for the 2023/24 season.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

There are seven teams in the league - according to bet365’s odds - with a lower chance of winning the Championship title this coming season, the Owls deemed to be in with a similar chance to both Hull City and Preston North End (33/1), slightly more than Bristol City and Cardiff City (40/1) and less than Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Swansea City at 25/1.

Meanwhile, in terms of general promotion rather than via a title win, Wednesday find themselves at 10/1 for the upcoming campaign. Leicester City (6/4) and Leeds United (2/1) are the current favourites for promotion, while Plymouth (28/1) are deemed the least likely to achieve it.

At the other end of the table, where the Owls will hope to be nowhere near, there are seven clubs seen to be more likely not to beat the drop than Wednesday (9/2), with Rotherham United (13/8) judged to be favourites to end up in League One come the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

As things stand there is just a threadbare squad of senior players still contracted at Hillsborough for next season as Dejphon Chansiri searches for Darren Moore’s replacement, however he says that he hopes to have the new man installed by the time the team returns to Middlewood Road for preseason at the end of the month.