Sheffield Wednesday have a higher chance of being relegated than promoted according to the bookies’ odds for the 2023/24 season.

There are seven teams in the league - according to bet365’s odds - with a lower chance of winning the Championship title this coming season, the Owls deemed to be in with a similar chance to both Hull City and Preston North End (33/1), slightly more than Bristol City and Cardiff City (40/1) and less than Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Swansea City at 25/1.

Meanwhile, in terms of general promotion rather than via a title win, Wednesday find themselves at 10/1 for the upcoming campaign. Leicester City (6/4) and Leeds United (2/1) are the current favourites for promotion, while Plymouth (28/1) are deemed the least likely to achieve it.

At the other end of the table, where the Owls will hope to be nowhere near, there are seven clubs seen to be more likely not to beat the drop than Wednesday (9/2), with Rotherham United (13/8) judged to be favourites to end up in League One come the start of the 2024/25 campaign.