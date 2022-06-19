Sheffield Wednesday chase Premier League talent but permanent deal unlikely - reports

The 20-year-old left-footed centre back would certainly tick some boxes for Darren Moore as he looks to bring balance to his defence next season, and his ability to play as a left back also gives him a versatility.

According to Football League World, Wednesday are considering a move for the young Wolves defender - though a recent new contract for him would mean that only a loan deal would be likely.

The Republic of Ireland youth international spent the second half of last season on loan with Harrogate Town in League Two, signing his new deal before departing, and went on to play eight league games in the fourth tier prior to returning to his parent club.

Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager, Matt Jackson, said at the time, “He’s been in under-23 football for a few years, but now he’s got the chance to take that next step and understand what playing three games a week and maybe six games a month is all about.

“These are all responsibilities that come with being a senior player, and they are exactly the lessons we want Lewis to learn, but he’s a great individual. He came up to us young and he’s been happy to commit to going somewhere which provides a real challenge, and we’re pleased that he has this opportunity.”

Wednesday have made two signings so far this summer, bringing Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale from AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers as free agents.