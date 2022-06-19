The 22-year-old was one of several names linked with a Hillsborough switch ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, with the Gillingham defender set to be available as a free agent come the end of this month.

Given his age, the Gills are due compensation with regards to his move to Milton Keynes, though his new club have stated that ‘the two clubs are currently in dialogue regarding an appropriate settlement’.

“I’m delighted,” Tucker told iFollow MK Dons. “I definitely feel like MK Dons is the right place for me to develop my career further.

“I met with the head coach and Liam Sweeting, and they sold the club to me, which is impressive in itself. They showed real enthusiasm to bring me here and that, along with the ideas they had for me, made me really want to come here.

“I followed how MK Dons did at the end of last season and the club had an impressive campaign. I have played MK Dons a few times and I know how tough they make it for other teams so I’m looking forward to being on the right side of that from now on.”

Wednesday have already made one defensive signing this summer, bringing in Ben Heneghan from AFC Wimbledon, and they’re understood to have plenty more irons in the fire as Darren Moore bolsters his ranks for 2022/23.