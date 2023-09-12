Sheffield Wednesday are aiming to survive in the Championship after last year’s play-off win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has endured a difficult start to life in the Hillsborough dugout and his side have picked up just one point from their opening five games in the second tier.

Fans were encouraged by a hard fought 0-0 draw away at Yorkshire rivals Leeds in their last encounter but the Owls are in desperate need of a victory after the international break as they prepare to host fellow promotion winners Ipswich.The South Yorkshire outfit are desperately hoping to turn their fortunes around in the coming weeks and Munoz could turn to the free agent market to try and boost his side's chances.

With that in mind we have taken a look at all the latest news and rumours surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and their fellow Championship rivals.

Sheffield Wednesday consider move for Canada international but Calton Palmer warns them to be careful

Sheffield Wednesday have scored just four goals in their opening five Championship games and they are keen to add quality in the final third to boost their chances of succeeding in the second-tier.

One potential option, with a wealth of experience at Championship level is Canadian international Junior Hoilett.

The 33-year-old was a member of the Canada team which competed in last winter’s World Cup in Qatar and he has scored a total of 15 goals in 59 international appearances.

He has enjoyed a 14-year playing career in England which has seen him play for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Cardiff City and Reading.

Hoilett has been without a club since leaving Reading at the end of last season and is currently available on a free transfer.

A deal for the player has been described as a no-brainer by former striker Clinton Morrison, but Carlton Palmer has warned that the age of any free agent targeted has to be taken into account.

Palmer told the Examiner: “It would be a worry for me signing these players given their age, and the juncture of where we are in the season.”

Birmingham consider move for former striker

The transfer window is shut but clubs are still looking to take advantage of the free agent market and Montserrat international Lyle Taylor is another player without a club.

The 33-year-old was released from Nottingham Forest this summer after a three year stay at the City Ground.

Taylor has played in the Championship with Charlton Athletic in the past and he also enjoyed a six month loan spell at Birmingham City in 2022, where he played under his now international boss Lee Bowyer.

The forward is renowned for his physicality and hold up play and Carlton Palmer claims he would be a good addition to Birmingham’s current team if he was to return.

