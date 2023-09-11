How do Sheffield United compare to their top-flight rivals in terms of fouls

The Premier League is one of the most hotly-contested divisions in world football and it is renowned for its physicality and high intensity.

This season is no exception and there has already been a combined total of nine red cards in the opening four games while the Blades have recorded a total of 11 yellow cards in that time frame.

Top-flight footballers are adapting to a number of strict rule changes regarding bookings, time wasting and fouls and the introduction of VAR means it is harder than ever to get away with any of the dark arts that we have seen in previous years.

But which team has committed the most fouls so far this season and how do Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United compare to their 19 top-flight rivals? Here’s all the key statistics you need to know, according to WhoScored.

20th - Manchester City Fouls per game - 8.8

19th - Arsenal Fouls per game - 9

18th - Fulham Fouls per game - 9