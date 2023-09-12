Sheffield Wednesday will hope to take confidence from their 0-0 draw at Leeds United as the Owls ended their pointless start to the season before the international break.

Xisco Muñoz’s side picked up a hard-fought win at their Yorkshire rivals earlier this month in a result which moved them off the foot of the Championship table at the expense of Middlesbrough.

On Saturday they welcome Ipswich Town to South Yorkshire aiming to bank their first three points of the campaign. Ipswich were promoted alongside the Owls from League One last term but have enjoyed a flying start to the Championship season with four wins from their opening five games.

With the second tier back underway this weekend, here’s where the bookmakers are tipping the Owls to finish compared to their rivals...

1 . Leicester City Relegation odds: 200/1

2 . Ipswich Town Relegation odds: 150/1

3 . Southampton Relegation odds: 100/1