News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Drunk man left railway worker 'traumatised' after groping her on train
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder

Championship relegation odds: Where bookmakers predict Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough will finish

Sheffield Wednesday return to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 12th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to take confidence from their 0-0 draw at Leeds United as the Owls ended their pointless start to the season before the international break.

Xisco Muñoz’s side picked up a hard-fought win at their Yorkshire rivals earlier this month in a result which moved them off the foot of the Championship table at the expense of Middlesbrough.

On Saturday they welcome Ipswich Town to South Yorkshire aiming to bank their first three points of the campaign. Ipswich were promoted alongside the Owls from League One last term but have enjoyed a flying start to the Championship season with four wins from their opening five games.

With the second tier back underway this weekend, here’s where the bookmakers are tipping the Owls to finish compared to their rivals...

Relegation odds: 200/1

1. Leicester City

Relegation odds: 200/1

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 150/1

2. Ipswich Town

Relegation odds: 150/1

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 100/1

3. Southampton

Relegation odds: 100/1

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 66/1

4. Norwich City

Relegation odds: 66/1

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneIpswich TownLeeds UnitedMiddlesbroughHillsborough