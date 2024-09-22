Man of the Match award for Sheffield Wednesday loanee in huge victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Mackenzie Maltby, continued his impressive loan spell with Scarborough Athletic this weekend.

The 19-year-old centre back joined the Seadogs on a month-long loan at the end of August, and has taken great strides as he gets more senior minutes under his belt - scoring his first senior goal along the way as well.

On Saturday he got played his part in a huge win for Scarborough, completing the full 90 minutes as they managed to become the first team this season to beat Scunthorpe United, and was then voted as the Man of the Match for his efforts in their 1-0 victory.

Boro’s win saw them close the gap on the top-of-the-table Iron to five points, and they’ll be hoping to close that gap even further in the coming weeks after showing that the current leaders certainly aren’t invincible.

Maltby’s loan is due to expire at the end of this month, but after the way he’s performed so far it’d be no surprise if it were to come out that they were looking to extend his spell North Yorkshire a bit further - and it certainly wouldn’t do him any harm.

Meanwhile, Bailey Cadamarteri got his first start for Lincoln City as they played host to Wigan Athletic, and got just over an hour on the park in their 0-0 draw as they picked up a point that was enough to end the weekend in fifth place in League One. The 19-year-old striker has been getting used to his new surroundings since leaving Hillsborough on loan, and will be itching to get amongst the goals as soon as possible.