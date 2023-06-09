Sheffield Wednesday could find themselves pitted against Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, next season as they return to the Championship.

The Owls booked their spot in the second tier with a dramatic Wembley win over Barnsley late last month, and are now preparing for a tough 2023/24 campaign that’ll see them take on a number of big clubs.

But while Darren Moore plots his recruitment strategy for the season ahead, other teams are still on the market for the boss that will lead them forward – two of which have been linked with Champions League-winning England star, Gerrard.

Both Leeds United and Leicester City are reportedly considering making a move for the 43-year-old following their relegation from the Premier League, despite the fact that the Foxes still currently have a manager with Dean Smith yet to be relieved of his duties at the King Power Stadium.