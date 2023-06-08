‘Crucial appointment’ confirmed as key Sheffield Wednesday figure leaves the Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Head of Recruitment, David Downes, has left the club for Blackpool.

The Star reported recently that Downes’ was set to depart Hillsborough after recruitment sources indicated that they had been asked to report to manager, Darren Moore, now with regards to potential movements.

His exit has now been announced.

A statement from the Owls on Thursday read, “The Owls can confirm that David Downes has departed Hillsborough... Downes served Wednesday for over four years as Head of Recruitment and Analysis.

“He now takes up a Sporting Director position at League One Blackpool. We thank David for his services and wish him well for the future.”

Downes, meanwhile, said that he’s looking forward to an ‘exciting challenge’ at his new club after leaving S6.

Speaking to the Tangerines’ official website, he said, “I am delighted to be joining Blackpool Football Club. The remit of being able to come in and massively impact the football department makes it an exciting challenge which I am thoroughly looking forward to.

“I’m excited to get to work and look forward to helping the Club develop and achieve long term success.”

Additionally, Blackpool owner, Simon Sadler said, “I am pleased to welcome David to Blackpool in what is a crucial appointment for the football club.

“Over the course of his career, David has built a wide-ranging understanding of player recruitment and analysis from Academy up to first team level. He clearly understands what it takes to develop a sporting philosophy to encompass all areas of the football club.