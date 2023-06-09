Sheffield Wednesday fans are often left waiting when it comes to their new kit, but just days after booking their Championship return their 2023/24 shirt had already been launched.

The kit, made by Macron, was worn by the players on their victory parade on the way to the town hall after winning at Wembley, and a few days later it was on show in their Megastore by Hillsborough as the club prepare for it to go on sale at some point.

It’s not just a new shirt on show, though, with a brand-new Yorkshire sponsor on the front, EyUp and their flat cap logo adorned on the front of the shirt in place of last year’s Host & Stay branding.

But who are EyUp, and why has there been a hint of concern over their place on the Owls shirt?

In their own words, the company is ‘a proud Yorkshire venture which is creating software developers, generating jobs and investing in start-ups across the North of England’, adding that they’re ‘on a mission to plug the digital skills gap’.

Their founder is Wednesday-supporting entrepreneur, David Richards MBE, who also co-founded former club sponsor, WANdisco… He had to step down from his position as Chief Executive in April, though, as an ongoing probe into the company's finances continues.

The fact that EyUp was on the Owls jersey at launch suggests that the sponsorship agreement has been in place for some time given how far in advance these things get signed off, most likely going back to last year.

With EyUp being linked with WANdisco, and also one of Richards’ projects, it remains to be seen what will happen with the company now that he’s stepped down – though there appears to be no concerns from the club’s side considering that they’ve already put the shirt/sponsor on show to the public.