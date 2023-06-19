Darren Moore thanks Sheffield Wednesday fans after shocking Owls departure news

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has thanked the supporters for their backing after his shock departure from Hillsborough was confirmed.

The shocking news came out of Hillsborough this afternoon completely out of the blue that Moore was leaving his role as manager of the Owls, as well as his backroom staff.

It’s a move that surprised everyone, with Dejphon Chansiri stating that the decision has been made ‘by mutual consent’, and now the hunt begins for Moore’s replacement with just over six weeks to go until the 2023/24 season gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released on the club’s official website, the former Owls boss wished the club well going forward.

“I would like to take this time to acknowledge the chairman, Mr Chansiri, for giving me the opportunity to manage this great football club in Sheffield Wednesday, it’s been a journey in every sense.

“Both the chairman and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship. I’m delighted this has been achieved, and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfil the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong.

“I would like to thank all the players, past and present, that I have had the joy of working with over my time here. For the many hours spent on the training ground and in the classroom, I thank you all. The staff who have worked so hard day in, day out, I thank you for your commitment and help throughout my campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now to the loyal fantastic fans, all you Wednesdayites, I want to thank you personally and from the bottom of my heart. With all your support and passion we have created history this season and achieved our goal of promotion.“This was most apparent during the second leg of the play-offs at Hillsborough when so many people around the country thought it wasn’t possible, we rallied together to achieve the impossible. Also the scenes I witnessed from the technical area at Wembley, especially for the winning goal, will be images I will never forget.