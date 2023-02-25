Sheffield Wednesday went three points clear at the top of the League One table on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls set a new club record by securing their 20th game without defeat with a 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley, a result that also took them three points clear of second-placed Plymouth Argyle after their defeat away at Peterborough United.

Liam Palmer’s goal proved to be enough on the day, but there were a few nails bitten in the second half as the hosts pushed for an equaliser that never came.

So there was a cheer of relief at the final whistle, and a realisation that Wednesday had taken a big step closer to not only their dream of promotion, but also the chance to win a first league title since the 1950s.

There were some brilliant scenes after the game and some very loud cheers as the Owls players headed over to the Jimmy Seed Stadn to celebrate with the 3,00+ fans that had made the trip.