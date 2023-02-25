Darren Moore gives typical response after Sheffield Wednesday set remarkable new record

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t lost since October in League One, and have set a new club record, but Darren Moore is already looking at the next game.

The Owls beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 on Saturday afternoon to make it 20 games without defeat in the third tier, a run that stretches all the way back to the defeat against Plymouth Argyle last year.

It’s a remarkable run of form that has now seen them go three points clear at the top of the table, but despite that the Wednesday manager is keen to focus on the next task – which is a home game at Peterborough United.

“We’re really pleased,” Moore told the media afterwards. “But today was about getting another positive result. Along the way, it seems a long time does 20 games, but we’ve just applied it as being one game at a time, and that’s what it will be. We’ve got this record now, but we’ll quickly put it to one side and continue.

“We have to keep going. It was a good, solid performance today – I thought they were excellent in their approach and attitude towards the game. It gives us something to build on.

“But it’s been a good week, we had a solid week in training, and it showed today.”

Liam Palmer scored the only goal of the game as Wednesday saw off the Addicks at the Valley, but they could well have had more given the chances that fell to the likes of Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and Barry Bannan.

Darren Moore thanks the Sheffield Wednesday fans. (Steve Ellis)

Their manager admitted that he felt they should’ve have put the game to bed.

“If there’s probably one thing (to criticise) with the afternoon’s display, it’s that we could’ve scored more goals with the chances that we created. But on the flipside, I thought our concentration levels off the ball were exceptional to get another clean sheet. A clean sheet that meant another three points.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Peterborough on Saturday, with the Owls knowing full well that the Posh are one of only three clubs to beat them in the league this season – and Moore will be desperate to try and extend their unbeaten run once again.