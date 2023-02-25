Shefield Wednesday’s remarkable unbeaten run continued with a 1-0 win away at Charlton Athletic.
A Liam Palmer goal was enough to secure all three points in the end, and give Wednesday some breathing room at the top of the League One table, but they had to fight hard for it and pushed their luck towards the end.
Job done though, and they set a new club record by going 20 games without defeat.
Here’s how we rated them on another good afternoon for the men in blue and white:
1. Cameron Dawson - 7
The first half was pretty much catching practice for Dawson, but he dealt with some balls into the box well and his distribution was solid. Busier in the second half and pulled off a really good low save with 20 minutes to go.
2. Dominic Iorfa - 8
Iorfa was always going to be tested going up against Corey Blackett-Taylor, but he acquitted himself well. Make a fantastic covering block with 15 minutes to go - and a strong tackle in the box when it had to be timed perfectly.
3. Aden Flint - 8
A prime example of a player that does what exactly what it says on the tin. Didn’t have too much to do, but did what he had to do well. An absolute mountain in the air.
Photo: UCG
4. Akin Famewo - 8
Yet again Famewo was strong at the back, and got forward well on occasion too. Showed good feet, and has really shown why Moore was so keen to bring him in.
Photo: Harriet Massey / UGC