Sheffield Wednesday made club history as they went 20 games unbeaten with a big away victory away at Charlton Athletic.

After a touching tribute to legendary commentator, John Motson, Wednesday had a decent start to the game, and were a lick of paint away from taking the lead through captain, Barry Bannan, within the opening five minutes.

A nice little set piece routine didn’t quite work out, but after the Owls recovered the ball it was pinged over to the skipper by Josh Windass, but he could only watch on as his lovely curled effort clipped the post and away from danger. It was desperately unlucky.

It didn’t take long for Wednesday to make their early pressure count though, and Jaden Brown – a surprise inclusion after Reece James was left out – almost immediately justified his inclusion as he found space and picked out Liam Palmer in the middle of the Charlton box.

The Owls’ number two was left with the freedom of the Valley to pick his spot, and he finished with aplomb. He’s now scored more league goals this season (4) than in the rest of his career combined.

Wednesday seemed to quieten down after the goal, but remained comfortable as they kept the hosts at bay – and then they got a chance out of nowhere, Palmer again finding time in the box after being found by Brown, but this time Ashley Maynard-Brewer was able to make a good close-range stop.

Charlton started to have a bit of possession as the half went on, but did little with it. The visitors, meanwhile, looked a threat every time they went forward.

Windass very nearly added a second, but a brilliantly last-ditch block from Lucas Ness stopped a certain goal, and just before the break they nearly scored again – this time through an unlikely source – as Dom Iorfa found a yard in the box but was kept out by Maynard-Brewer.

Liam Palmer opened the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton Athletic. (Steve Ellis)

They should’ve been out of sight by half time, instead there was plenty of work still to do.

And Charlton should really have been level moments into the second half after a defensive mistake from the Wednesday backline allowed Miles Leaburn in on goal, and with space in the box he drove it wide of Dawson’s post. It was a huge let-off.

Over 3,100 Wednesdayites made their way through heavy traffic to fill up the Jimmy Seed Stand, and there will certainly have been a few fingernails being bitten through as Dean Holden’s side looked to get back in it.

Brown made way for Dennis Adeniran just after the hour mark, with Palmer switching to the left and the sub slotting in at right wingback, a role he played so well against Morecambe.

It seemed to work, and the sting was taken out of Charlton a little, Adeniran worked well down the right – but Wednesday’s late efforts were tame, a Byers header looping over and then the second substitute, Lee Gregory, firing straight at Maynard-Brewer.

