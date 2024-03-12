Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls skipper put on the event in order to raise money for the cause, and became an ambassador for the charity earlier this year. On the night he was joined by a number of teammates who came along to help support the night, as well as his manager, Danny Röhl.

It was all a roaring success as Wednesdayites came together at the Mercure in Sheffield, and over £40,000 was made on the night – they weren’t done there, though. Now, with a new total of £75,000 being confirmed, the Wednesday midfielder says he’s delighted.

“I’m overwhelmed to have raised over £75,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity,” Bannan said. “The Sunday was an unforgettable night and being in the room with all the fans and supporters was something I will cherish. To host that and help to raise such an incredible total means so much. I’ve seen the impact Sheffield Children’s has in this city and to support that with my Sheffield Wednesday family is brilliant.”

Meanwhile, Rob Gurruchaga, the Development Officer and event organiser, said, “We at the Charity are so grateful to everyone who made Sunday possible. To raise £75,000 is incredible and it’s a testament to everyone who attended. Thank you so much to Jon McClure, Steve Bracknall, Pete McKee, the Mercure, the Wednesday Team, our Charity volunteers, and every single Sheffield Wednesday fan who contributed to the amazing fundraising total.

“Of course, we want to give an extra special thank you to Barry Bannan, our Charity ambassador. His support was instrumental to this event and will help to change lives at Sheffield Children’s.”

