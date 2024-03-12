Sheffield Wednesday captain’s fan event raises huge amount for Children’s Hospital Charity
The Owls skipper put on the event in order to raise money for the cause, and became an ambassador for the charity earlier this year. On the night he was joined by a number of teammates who came along to help support the night, as well as his manager, Danny Röhl.
It was all a roaring success as Wednesdayites came together at the Mercure in Sheffield, and over £40,000 was made on the night – they weren’t done there, though. Now, with a new total of £75,000 being confirmed, the Wednesday midfielder says he’s delighted.
“I’m overwhelmed to have raised over £75,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity,” Bannan said. “The Sunday was an unforgettable night and being in the room with all the fans and supporters was something I will cherish. To host that and help to raise such an incredible total means so much. I’ve seen the impact Sheffield Children’s has in this city and to support that with my Sheffield Wednesday family is brilliant.”
Meanwhile, Rob Gurruchaga, the Development Officer and event organiser, said, “We at the Charity are so grateful to everyone who made Sunday possible. To raise £75,000 is incredible and it’s a testament to everyone who attended. Thank you so much to Jon McClure, Steve Bracknall, Pete McKee, the Mercure, the Wednesday Team, our Charity volunteers, and every single Sheffield Wednesday fan who contributed to the amazing fundraising total.
“Of course, we want to give an extra special thank you to Barry Bannan, our Charity ambassador. His support was instrumental to this event and will help to change lives at Sheffield Children’s.”
Both manager, Danny Röhl, as well as fellow midfield man, Will Vaulks, have spoken since about how much they enjoyed the evening and the worthiness of the cause, and the hope is that the togetherness shown in Sheffield city centre that night can help get them over the line in their push for safety in the Championship.