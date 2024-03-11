'They deserve it' - Sheffield Wednesday boss could register overlooked Owls imminently
Wednesday have a number of players who have been left unregistered by Röhl for different reasons, whether that be purely selection or due to injury, however that may well change in the next couple of weeks as Wednesday seek Championship safety.
The Owls and other clubs in the EFL can add free agents to their squad list until the fourth Thursday at 5pm, after which they will have to use the players already at the club, and Röhl appears to have set down the upcoming international break as a bit of a deadline for the likes of Lee Gregory, Jeff Hendrick and Juan Delgado.
“For me it was in my mind the international break, and then I can decide finally," he told The Star. "We have some spaces open, and if the moment is right then I will do it. They deserve it as well because they’re trained hard, and this is also not normal if you’re not on the list.
"You could be a bit disappointed, but everyone is really, really pulling in the same direction, and they’re on the same page.”
Wednesday face Ipswich Town at the weekend knowing that a victory could get them out of the bottom three if other results go their way in the Championship, however recent weeks have highlighted just how difficult their survival push could be.