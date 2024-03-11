Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls were beaten 2-0 on Friday evening after goals from Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto gave Leeds a huge boost in their hunt for automatic promotion, while Wednesday ended the weekend one point away from Birmingham City in that coveted 21st spot.

It’s another tough task for Wednesday on Saturday as they make the trip over to Ipswich Town – another side chasing a top two finish – but the manager is eager for his side to show the same sort of reaction to what they have done when hit with other setbacks recently.

“We are disappointed, but we will keep going,” Röhl said. “We have shown in the last weeks that always after setbacks we have shown a reaction and come back stronger – and this is what we have to do.

“We will take positive things from the game against such a strong side and go forward. The important thing is that we are doing really very well with our team, and we should be proud. On the night we were disappointed but the next day it was heads back up and go forward.

“For us now it is about focusing on our performances and if we carry on as we have over the last weeks then we have a big, big opportunity. We will work hard. We know the situation and we will keep fighting.”