The U21s are enjoying a good season in the PDL, however three defeats in February halted their progress a touch as they missed out on the opportunity to climb to the top of the table above current leaders, Birmingham City.

Recent defeats to Fleetwood Town, Coventry City and Hull City - with a win over Barnsley between the latter two - meant that they remained in third place going into this afternoon's clash with the Latics, and victory over Crewe Alexandra last week saw them head to the DW Stadium with their confidence building back up again.

Favour Onukwuli got the ball rolling in the opening stanza following his goal just after the half hour mark, and he then made it 2-0 just after the break. Ciaran Brennan was on hand to get the third and put the game to bed with 50 minutes on the clock, but Wednesday weren't done quite yet as they sought a potentially important improvement in their goal difference.

Gabriel Otegbayo, who joined the Owls earlier this month, got himself on the scoreboard for the first time since signing professional terms at Middlewood Road, with his 66th-minute goal well and truly wrapping up the three points for the visitors. A clean sheet meant they went level on +17 goal difference with table-toppers, Birmingham, and now sit just one point behind them.

The victory saw them bump bitter rivals, United, down to third, however the Blades do have four games in hand on Wednesday, and three in hand on the Blues - the chances of a mini Steel City derby as the PDL North play-off appear to be very real.

