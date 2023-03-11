Sheffield Wednesday could welcome both Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks back before the months is out.

Paterson picked up a muscle injury in the vital win over Plymouth Argyle earlier this year and was ruled out until ‘towards the end of the season’, but Darren Moore has previously spoken about how he is a quick-healer and also touched on his strength.

Now, with 13 games left to play in League One, the Owls boss has stated that he could be back before March is over - just like fellow attacker, Mallik Wilks, who has been out with a calf injury.

Speaking to the media before facing Portsmouth, he explained that he was happy with where his side were at, but admitted that - if he was being picky - it would be nice to have Paterson and Wilks to add to his current attacking options of Michael Smith, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory.

“I’m going to say ‘loosely’ another couple of weeks,” Moore told The Star when asked about the pair. “Maybe for both, at least for one of them - we feel it’ll be a couple of weeks. It’ll be a welcome boost.

“Smudga, Josh and Greggers have been deputising really well, but when you’ve got those bits of added extra it can help a little bit more.”