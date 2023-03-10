Sheffield Wednesday have changed their plans and will leave earlier for Portsmouth after heavy snowfall in South Yorkshire overnight.

The Owls take on Pompey tomorrow afternoon in a tricky tie at Fratton Park, and many fans have shown concerns about the game given the adverse weather – not just in terms of the match taking place, but also the process of getting down to Hampshire under the circumstances.

It would appear that Wednesday themselves have some of their own concerns, with the club deciding to leave earlier than originally scheduled in order to get settled before the game – but any worries are regarding the trip rather than the match itself, with the Wednesday manager insisting that there’s been no suggestion that the game won’t be going ahead as planned.

“The snow has interrupted the training programme,” Moore told the media. “But it is what it is - and we understand that these conditions happen. We’re just preparing to head down south - we don’t envisage the game being in any harm.

“By all accounts everything from down there seems to be fine, so we’ll set off and hopefully everything will be fine…

“We’re going to leave a bit earlier, it just Sheffield really. Once we can get out of Sheffield and the surrounding areas and down south then things will be a lot more favourable. And with it being long, we just want to get out of the way and settled.”

The Owls boss also had a message for Wednesdayites making the trip down to the game, urging them to leave as soon as they can if possible.

Fratton Park, the home of Portsmouth Football Club - where Sheffield Wednesday head this weekend. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

He went on to say, “What I would like to say to our fans is that if you can travel early then travel early - with the conditions going below freezing, and getting up early to travel, I’d hate for them to miss it. Have a safe journey down.”

Wednesday take on Pompey at 3pm tomorrow as they look to improve on their result in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the 2022/23 season when they drew 3-3 at Hillsborough.

