Confirmed triple boost for Sheffield Wednesday as trio return for Owls v Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday can welcome Reece James, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and David Stockdale back for their trip to Portsmouth.

The Owls take on Pompey at 3pm tomorrow in another tough task as they seek to extend their unbeaten run and stay top of the table, and Darren Moore says they’ll have a couple of people back available that missed out on the visit of Peterborough United.

Reece James was sick, Dele-Bashiru had a slight ankle injury and David Stockdale took a knock to his hip, but all three weren’t expected to be out for long – it’s now been confirmed that the trio trained this week and are in contention should they be called upon.

Moore told the media before leaving for Portsmouth, “We’ve got Reece James who has come back this week - he seems fine and well. We’ve got Fizz Dele-Bashiru back, and he seems fine and well also. So there are one or two added to the group, and we’ve got Marvin serving the last game of his suspension this weekend.”

Meanwhile, regarding his goalkeeper, Moore said, “He’s ok now… We had some issues getting him in because of a puncture but he’s ok. In terms of training he’s trained the last two or three days, and he’s been good.”

That leaves Wednesday with the same four players out that have been sidelined for some time - with Mallik Wilks, Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan out of action still.

Wednesday go into this game 21 games unbeaten in League One.

