If Liam Palmer plays for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend he will go level with the club’s 15th highest appearance-maker on 382 matches.

The Owls academy graduate has been a revelation this season in Wednesday colours, playing in numerous different positions, scoring goals, and putting in numerous fantastic performances on the club’s march to the top of the League One table.

His surprise goalscoring form in the league has seen him score more this season than the rest of his career combined, and earlier in the campaign he became the first Owl to enter into the club’s top 20 since the 1990s.

‘Palms’ needs two more appearances to leapfrog Tom McAnearney and enter into the top 15 outright, a remarkable achievement, while two more after that would see him overtake the great Ron Springett.

Darren Moore has picked him more than any other Owls boss during his time at the club, and has heaped praise on his accolades and performances – acknowledging how rare his kind of loyalty is in the current footballing era.

“In the modern game it’s something that’s potentially going out of the window,” his manager told The Star. “But Palms talks about being here and supporting the club as a boy - fulfilling his dreams and aspirations of becoming a professional footballer here.

“But it’s not only the appearances that he’s chalking up, it’s the performances. He’s been really consistent, he’s been strong, and has shown a wonderful versatility to his game. He’s somebody that we’ve pushed, but he seems to be getting better and better.

Liam Palmer could make his 382nd Sheffield Wednesday appearance this weekend. (Steve Ellis)

“He’s got a wonderful footballing brain, he’s technically good, he’s a good size and moves well. He’s right footed but can play off his left, can play on both sides of the team, so credit to him for where his career is at.”

“You can never stop learning,” Moore went on to say. “And he epitomises that in terms of how he’s gone about his business this season… He’s playing a big part in all areas, and long may that continue.

“If he continues the way he’s going then he can chalk up a lot more appearances - he’s on top of his game, and seems to be getting better.”

After McAnearney and Springett sit Nigel Worthington and Ellis Rimmer (417 appearances), but Palmer is going to need next season if he’s to catch those two, but in his current form and at his current fitness levels there is nothing stopping him from pushing on further and entering into the top 10 – which would be a phenomenal achievement for an academy kid.

Palmer is one of several Owls players that is out of contract at the end of the season as things stand, but Moore has already said that he’d like him to stick around.

