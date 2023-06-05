Carlton Palmer says that he would back a Sheffield Wednesday move for Bailey Peacock-Farrell should he become an option this summer.

The Owls had the Burnley goalkeeper on loan last season, with the 26-year-old playing 47 games across all competitions under Darren Moore as they missed out on promotion following defeat in the play-offs.

BPF ended up returning to the Clarets and playing his part in them reaching the Premier League, but after making just 16 appearances it may be that he’s on the lookout for more regular first team football as he enters into the last year of his contract at Turf Moor.

The former Leeds United man isn’t the only stopper to be linked with Wednesday, though, with Václav Hladký of Ipswich Town another that has been mentioned.

‘CP’, though, would prefer the Owls’ former loanee…

“The Owls have had Peacock-Farrell on loan before,” he told Football League World. “So he’s well known to the fans, and he did very well. He’s a very talented keeper who will give good competition to Cameron Dawson. Hladky has fallen down the pecking order at Ipswich, so Peacock-Farrell would be the first choice, whether on a permanent basis or another season-long loan from Burnley.”