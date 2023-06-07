One of Sheffield Wednesday’s departed promotion heroes would relish the chance to make a return to S6 this summer and sign on for a more permanent stint.

That’s according to Aden Flint himself, who is now a free agent after his time with Championship outfit Stoke City was not extended. Flint played 21 times for Wednesday this season in what was a second loan spell at S6.

The giant 33-year-old was front and centre of the celebrations as Wednesday celebrated a return to the second tier in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Ben Heneghan was among the players released by the Owls and with Flint’s loan having finished, the club have defensive spots to fill.

Owls Aden Flint sprays the fans with champagne Pic Steve Ellis

Speaking to The Star, Flint made clear that he was relaxed about his future, putting any conversation with any prospective clubs to one side in the final weeks of the campaign so as to pile all his concentration into Wednesday’s play-off campaign.

“I’ve not thought too much about it,” Flint said. “I’ve been fully committed to the cause here at Wednesday.

“I knew I’d been released from Stoke a few weeks ago which is fine, that’s football and I get it.

“But I was committed to Sheffield Wednesday and getting them over the line, getting it done. We’ve done it and that’s all tat matters at the end of the day.

“I’ve not thought too much about myself. I’m going to have a bit of time away, I’ll speak to my agent and go from there.”

At his opening media engagement since signing on loan towards the end of January, Flint had said he felt he had unfinished business at the club having had his short initial stint cut short before watching them go on to suffer relegation from the Championship.

And while he grinned while calling promotion ‘business finished’, when asked whether he would be receptive to an approach from Wednesday, Flint reacted glowingly.

“I’ve had success now at this club. It’s brilliant,” he said.

“It’s a great group of lads, great staff with a great manager. The fans are unbelievable. I’d love to come back, of course I would, but we’ll see what happens.”