Sheffield Wednesday fans won’t have to wait long to reunite with David Stockdale after the Owls confirmed their latest preseason fixture.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

Plans are well and truly underway for Darren Moore as he looks to prepare his side for what is set to be a tough Championship campaign in 2023/24, and today they’ve confirmed another fixture for their calendar as they make the trip to York City on July 8th.

The game will come a few days before they take on Chesterfield at the Technique Stadium on July 11th for Drew Talbot’s testimonial, and ‘Stocko’ will no doubt be looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls will begin our pre-season fixture schedule with a trip to National League side York City.

“Darren Moore’s side will regroup later this month to prepare for life back in the Sky Bet Championship after an unforgettable 2022/23 season and play-off campaign like no other.

“As part of those preparations, our first warm-up game of the summer will see Wednesday head to the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday 8 July, 1:30pm kick-off.”

