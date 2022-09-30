It was confirmed on Friday that Shan, who was Moore’s assistant at West Bromwich Albion, had been brought in, with the 43-year-old taking on a role as first team coach within the club’s structures.

Speaking to the club’s official website this week following the arrival of his new coach, Moore outlined why he wanted to get him on board.

“Jimmy has come on board to supplement the first team squad as first team coach,” the Owls boss explained. He’ll be helping to prepare the team for training sessions in the week and on a matchday.

“Bringing Jimmy in allows me to divide up the squad in training sessions so we can work on specifics in small groups to develop team understanding, combination plays, relationships and other extra details.

“He understands how Jamie (Smith), Simon (Ireland) and I work, he’s someone I’ve worked with before. When I first started in my management career he was my assistant manager with West Brom in the Premier League.

“Now, the opportunity has presented itself to work together again. I’m really grateful the chairman has allowed us to bring him in, and on a day-to-day basis, he allows us to divide the team into smaller numbers and work the sessions in more detail.”

James Shan has been brought on board by Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)