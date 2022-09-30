After injuries made the forward’s start to life at Wednesday a tad frustrating, Smith has now picked up three goals and assists in his last three games, and has four in six across all competitions in Owls colours.

Now, as Darren Moore’s side look to take a step closer to climbing on top of the League One table, Smith will be eager to add to his tally this weekend against Port Vale if given the opportunity – and the fact that he was out speaking to the media the day before the game suggests that he might be.

Neil Mellor, over a decade ago, was the last Wednesday player to score 20 goals across all competitions in a season for the club, but with an attacking force boasting Smith, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass and Mallik Wilks, there is hope that that could end this season.

When asked about the quality of the current attack, and his own personal targets, the 30-year-old said, “I do set targets, personally, but I like to keep them to myself… It’s surprising (how long since 20-goal striker) given some of the players they’ve had, but there’s more than enough in that dressing room now to get up to those numbers. So hopefully this season can be the season...

“The strength of attack was one of the main reasons I came to Wednesday, seeing the players who were already here and seeing the chances that they create. It was all positive, and the names in the squad are massive.”

He went on to add, “I’ve played against a lot of the lads through my career, and I’ve seen what they’re capable of. I’ve seen them on highlights as well, and seen the chances they create.

Michael Smith is in a strong run of form for Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s something I wanted to get involved in, and hopefully I can keep getting in the right place at the right time.”