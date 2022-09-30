'Hopefully this is the season' - Sheffield Wednesday star hopes Owls' 20-goal striker wait is over
Michael Smith has really found his form in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt over the last few games – and will be hoping that it can continue for many months to come.
After injuries made the forward’s start to life at Wednesday a tad frustrating, Smith has now picked up three goals and assists in his last three games, and has four in six across all competitions in Owls colours.
Now, as Darren Moore’s side look to take a step closer to climbing on top of the League One table, Smith will be eager to add to his tally this weekend against Port Vale if given the opportunity – and the fact that he was out speaking to the media the day before the game suggests that he might be.
Neil Mellor, over a decade ago, was the last Wednesday player to score 20 goals across all competitions in a season for the club, but with an attacking force boasting Smith, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass and Mallik Wilks, there is hope that that could end this season.
When asked about the quality of the current attack, and his own personal targets, the 30-year-old said, “I do set targets, personally, but I like to keep them to myself… It’s surprising (how long since 20-goal striker) given some of the players they’ve had, but there’s more than enough in that dressing room now to get up to those numbers. So hopefully this season can be the season...
“The strength of attack was one of the main reasons I came to Wednesday, seeing the players who were already here and seeing the chances that they create. It was all positive, and the names in the squad are massive.”
He went on to add, “I’ve played against a lot of the lads through my career, and I’ve seen what they’re capable of. I’ve seen them on highlights as well, and seen the chances they create.
“It’s something I wanted to get involved in, and hopefully I can keep getting in the right place at the right time.”
Wednesday face Vale at 3pm on Saturday afternoon in what is the first game of seven league matches in a very busy October schedule for Moore and his side.